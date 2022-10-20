TET protest: HC dismisses plea for speedy hearing, case may be taken up today

KOLKATA: The Calcutta High Court on Wednesday dismissed a plea for a speedy hearing on the West Bengal Board of Primary Education (WBBPE) complaint about work getting delayed due to the Teacher Eligibility Test (TET) protest in Karunamoyee.



The WBBPE had filed a complaint with the High Court in connection to the protest staged by the TET 2014 candidates outside the main gate of the primary education board's office in Karunamoyee.

In the complaint, they stated that workers are unable to enter the office due to the agitation resulting in a disruption of day-to-day activity.

Apart from the complaint, the WBBPE had also requested the court for a speedy hearing of the case.

However, Justice Lapita Banerji dismissed their plea and ordered the completion of the process of filing the case. She also questioned the plea for a speedy hearing. It has been reported that the hearing of the case might take place on Thursday.

The TET 2014 agitating candidates claimed that they had passed the examination and sat for the interview twice but have not received any appointment letter. They have demanded the board to give them an appointment letter without having to appear for the TET examination that is going to be held this year.

The WBBPE president Gautam Pal has said that the agitators will have to participate in the process and will have to register in the portal.

"They (protesters) have to apply. Thereafter, it will be verified and accordingly, they will be called for the interview. The marks of TET, interview marks, training and aptitude test are all considered and mentioned clearly," Pal said.