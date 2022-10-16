TET: Primary Board to videograph interview process

Kolkata: In a significant stride in ensuring transparency in the recruitment process, the West Bengal Board of Primary Education (WBBPE) will conduct video recording of the interview and document verification process of the candidates.



The entire footage of the video recording will be preserved so that the same can be produced before the court as and when required.

WBBPE president Goutam Pal has assured that none of the candidates whose names figure in the merit list will be left out.

"We will go by rules only. We will fill up 11,000 vacancies, notification for which was issued recently. I urge the candidates to have faith in us '' he added.

According to the Board, over 1,24,952 candidates had passed the 2014 TET examinations out of 20 lakh candidates who had applied. Over 1.18 lakh candidates had taken part in the interview and 42627 had bagged jobs . In the year 2017, 189514 candidates had appeared and 9896 had passed.

In the year 2020-21 , 16500 vacant posts were created and 29665 candidates had registered. 13665 had taken part in the recruitment process and 13564 had got appointment letters. There were 16101 candidates who were not included in the panel.