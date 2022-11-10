TET job seekers clash with cops during stir

kolkata: A scuffle broke out between the police and the Teacher Eligibility Test (TET) job seekers at the Exide intersection on Wednesday.



The protest began in the afternoon as the agitators spilled out of the Rabindra Sadan metro with the intention to sit tight until their demands have been met. They also started protesting in front of the Trinamool Congress's national general secretary Abhishek Banerjee's office in Camac Street.

The sudden gathering led to a clash between the police and the protesting group as the former tried to disperse the crowd from a busy intersection. The protest led to traffic congestion on busy roads like AJC Bose Road and Jawaharlal Nehru road. To deal with the agitators, more police personnel were called to the spot led by DC South.

In another case, the 2017 TET pass candidates approached the Division Bench of the Calcutta High Court on Wednesday against the appointment of 2014 TET candidates. The case was heard by Justice Subrata Talukdar and Justice Supratim Bhattacharya.

The lawyer representing the litigants alleged that Justice Abhijit Gangopadhyay had ordered the 2020 vacancies should be given to TET 2014 passed.

The litigants objected to this order and requested the creation of a new panel to give job opportunities to 2017 passed TET candidates as well.