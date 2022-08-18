TET hiring: Logjam to be cleared soon, candidates will surely get jobs, says min

kolkata: State Education minister Bratya Basu expressed his optimism that the logjam regarding the recruitment of the primary TET (Teachers Eligibility Test) candidates will be cleared soon and the deserving ones will surely get jobs.



Basu held a meeting with representatives of the candidates of 2014 and 2017 primary TET who are agitating for several days alleging that they have been denied jobs though they deserved the same.

"The meeting has been very positive. I have instructed the concerned officials of my department to look into the demands of the agitating candidates and pave the way for their recruitment in a transparent manner and as fast as possible. We will strictly adhere to the guidelines of the Calcutta High Court and the observations of the Court in this regard will be taken into account," Basu said after the meeting at Bikash Bhavan on Wednesday.

He, however, refused to deliberate on the time frame of completing the recruitment process and said that this will create unnecessary pressure on the department.

"You have all seen that we are responding to the problems faced by the candidates. Our Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has got the political will and she also wants that the problem is resolved following legal procedure," he added.

Senior officials of the department, including the Principal Secretary and Law Officer who were present in the meeting, were asked to examine the written deputation of each of the candidates on a case to case basis and take measures to clear the logjam as per the court's instructions.

Saddam Husssain, one of the aggrieved candidates who had applied on the basis of 2017 notification of TET said that they had to wait for four years for the conduct of the examination that was held in January 2021. The result was published on January 10, 2022 but since then there has been no further progress.

"We are all Diploma in Elementary Education (D.El.Ed) qualified and have been waiting for 5 years. We are happy that the ball has been set rolling and the Education

minister and other concerned officials have been kind enough to give a patient hearing to our grievances. We are expecting that things get sorted out soon," he added.