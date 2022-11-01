TET: HC praises Board for ensuring fair hiring process

KOLKATA: Justice Abhijit Gangopadhyay on Monday during the hearing of a Teacher Eligibility Test (TET) related case praised West Bengal Board of Primary Education president Gautam Pal for the work done by the Board to ensure a fair and transparent recruitment process.

During this hearing, Justice Gangopadhyay applauded the primary education Board, including the work of board president Gautam Pal and secretary. The lawyer representing the Board said that a law officer is going to be appointed to the primary education board. Moreover, there are already 10,000 applications filed in the Grievance Cell. After the law officers are appointed, the Board will judge the applications and decide.

Pal, after being appointed as the president of WBBPE, had given assurance on the transparency of the recruitment process and recruitment. He had said that TET will be conducted every year.