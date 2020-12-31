TET exam to be held on Jan 31

Kolkata: The West Bengal Board of Primary Education on Thursday brought out a notification stating that the Teacher Eligibility Scheme (TET-2017) will be held on January 31. The examinations will be held from 1 pm to 3.30 pm. More than 2.5 lakh candidates are scheduled to appear for the TET examination.



Only those candidates who have already submitted online applications in connection with the TET notification of 2017 will be eligible to appear for the examination. Admit cards will be issued online in due course where the Board will notify the venue and other necessary particulars and instructions to the candidates. "The examination will be held in strict adherence to physical distancing and other health protocols related to COVID-19," said a senior official of the Board.

Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee had announced on December 22 that the third TET will be held in offline mode on January 31.