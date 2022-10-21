TET candidates shift stir venue to Dharmatala

kolkata: The agitators, consisting of Teacher Eligibility Test (TET) 2014 'qualified' candidates, on Friday changed their protest venue from Karunamoyee to the Matangini Hazra statue in Dharmatala.

The protesters were removed from their protest space outside the APC building in Karunamoyee on Thursday midnight by the police, following the order of the Single Bench of Calcutta High Court on implementation of Section 144 of the Code of Criminal Procedure (CrPC) in the area.

The court had further directed that the state police would have to ensure that section 144 clamped in front of the office of West Bengal Board of Primary Education (WBBPE) was maintained. The police had to ensure that the employees of the board were able to enter and exit from the office, the court had observed further.

Thereafter, the protesters moved their spot to the Matangini Hazra statue in Dharmatala.

Meanwhile, they started a new hunger strike there. The protesters also filed a case with the Calcutta High Court, seeking the permission to continue with their protest.

From Friday onwards, the WBBPE opened the TET 2022 application portal. On Tuesday, WBBPE president Gautam Pal had called the demands made by the protesting TET 2014 graduate 'illegal' and stated that they should 'withdraw' the protest and take part in the recruitment process.