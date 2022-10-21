TET: Board of Primary Edu lists 11,765 vacancies for asst teachers

Kolkata: The West Bengal Board of Primary Education on Friday announced 11,765 vacancies for the position of assistant teachers in government-aided or government-sponsored or junior basic primary schools. The application portal for the Teacher Eligibility Test (TET) was also launched by the primary education board on Friday.



The recruitment of candidates will be done in accordance with the West Bengal Primary School Teachers Recruitment Rules of 2016. The candidates will be applying against the state-wide vacancies.

The preferred district will be included during application, which will be subjected to availability of appropriate medium and category-wise vacancies.

The application form for appointment was available for submission from 4 pm on Friday and will continue till midnight of November 14. The online application fee for the candidates from General category is Rs 150, for Other Backward Classes (OBC-A and OBC-B) it is Rs 100 and for Schedule Castes, Scheduled Tribes and Physically Handicapped candidates it is Rs 50.

There are various mediums like English, Hindi, Nepali, Santhali, Oriya, Telugu and Bengali distributed according to the districts.

For example, Santhali as a medium is present in 10 districts, including Uttar Dinajpur, Paschim Medinipur, Paschim Bardhaman and Murshidabad amongst others.

The board also published a district-wise distribution of vacancies on Friday.

There are 196 vacancies in Alipurduar, 238 in Bankura, 261 vacancies in South Dinajpur, 860 in Hooghly, 691 in Jhargram and 232 in Kolkata, amongst other districts.