TET: Board issues revised online application fee

Kolkata: The West Bengal Board of Primary Education (WBBPE) on Saturday released revised online application fees for Teacher Eligibility Test (TET) 2022.



Instead of Rs 150 for the general candidates applying for the TET 2022, which is scheduled to take place on December 11, it will cost Rs 200, as per the revised guidelines by the primary education board. Likewise, the online application fees for the reserved category have also changed. Instead of Rs 100 for candidates from Other Backward Classes (OBC-A and OBC-B), it will be Rs 150. While for candidates from Scheduled Tribes, Scheduled Castes and Physically Handicapped, the online application fee will be Rs 100 instead of Rs 50.

The WBBPE on Friday announced 11, 765 vacancies for the assistant teacher position in government aided or government sponsored or junior basic primary schools. The application portal for the Teacher Eligibility Test (TET) was also launched by the primary education board on Friday.

The recruitment of candidates will be done in accordance with the West Bengal Primary School Teachers Recruitment Rules of 2016. The candidates will be applying against the state-wide vacancies. The preferred district will be included during application, which will be subjected to availability of appropriate medium and category-wise vacancies.

The application form for appointment was available for submission from 4 pm on Friday and will continue till midnight on November 14. There are various mediums like English, Hindi, Nepali, Santhali, Oriya, Telugu and Bengali distributed according to the districts. For example Santhali as a medium is present in ten districts including Uttar Dinajpur, Paschim Medinipur, Paschim Bardhaman, Murshidabad, amongst others.