TET 2022 to be held on December 11

KOLKATA: The West Bengal Board of Primary Education notified on Thursday that the Teacher Eligibility Test (TET) 2022 will be held in December 11 (Sunday).



TET examination is conducted for recruitment of assistant teachers in government aided/ government sponsored / junior basic primary schools for classes I to V. The details regarding the submission of online application forms will be available on or before October 14. The details of academic qualification, age criteria and other details have been notified in detail for the benefit of the aspiring candidates.