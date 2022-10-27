TET 2022: No gadgets, including handbags, ornaments, allowed in test centre

kolkata: The West Bengal Board of Primary Education (WBBPE) will not allow candidates carrying any type of watch, camera, wallet, goggles, handbags, and gold ornaments inside the examination centre on the day of TET (Teachers Eligibility Test ) scheduled to be held on December 11.



The Board wants to ensure that no unfair means can be adopted by any candidate during the examination.

The information and guidelines brought out by the Board on Wednesday stated that any stationery item like textual material (printed or written), bits of papers, geometry/ pencil Box, plastic pouch, calculator, scale, writing pad, pen drives, eraser, log table, electronic pen/scanner, cardboard etc will not be allowed inside the centre.

Any communication devices like mobile phones, bluetooth, earphones, microphone, pager, health band etc or any other similar items will not be allowed.

The guideline further states that no candidate, without the special permission of the invigilator concerned, will be allowed to leave her/his seat or room of examination until the entire duration of the examination is over.

The examination will have multiple choice questions with a total mark of 150 and the duration will be 150 minutes.

The subjects that will be covered include Child Development and Pedagogy, Language I (Bengali/Hindi/Oriya/Telugu/Nepali/Santhali/Urdu), Language II (English), Mathematics and Environmental Studies.

All related details regarding the examination have been published in the information and guideline and is available on the Board's website.