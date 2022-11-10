TET 2017: List of reserved category candidates who scored 82 marks published

KOLKATA: The West Bengal Board of Primary Education (WBBPE) on Wednesday published the list of reserved category candidates who appeared for the Teacher Eligibility Test (TET) in 2017 and scored 82 marks.



The primary education board had already declared that these candidates have qualified TET as per the order of Justice Abhijit Gangopadhyay of the Calcutta High Court. The board on Wednesday published a list including roll number, candidate names, categories they belong to and TET marks.