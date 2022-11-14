TET 2014 job seekers allege disparity in published list of passed candidates

KOLKATA: The job seekers of the 2014 Teacher Eligibility Test (TET) on Monday gathered outside the office of the West Bengal Board of Primary Education (WBBPE), alleging disparity in the list published by the board.



Candidates alleged that some who had passed TET 2014 and sat for the interview in 2016 were shown to have failed as per the recently released list, while others who had allegedly failed were shown as passed candidates.

This has led to massive confusion amongst the candidates.

Meanwhile, another issue had risen pertaining to the TET 2014 passed candidates list published by the primary education board on November 11 as some of the names in the list were Mamata Banerjee, Abhishek Banerjee, Shuvendu Adhikari, Dilip Ghosh, Amit Shah, and Sujan Chakraborty. Incidentally, these are also the names of top politicians in the state and nation.

The WBBPE president Goutam Pal on Monday reportedly said that the matter is being investigated.

Pal also said that he has asked the officials to investigate if someone had hacked and created the list themselves while also stating that the names of the candidates can match with that of politicians. However, it is being investigated.

Last Friday, West Bengal Board of Primary Education (WBBPE) published the marks of Teacher Eligibility Test (TET) 2014 qualified candidates as well as the list of reserved category candidates who scored 82 marks. The Primary Education board also declared the reserved category candidates who have scored 82 in TET 2014 as qualified candidates as per the order of Justice Abhijit Gangopadhyay. WBBPE president Gautam Pal on Friday had said those who passed the TET 2017 and TET 2014 have been given marks as per the order of the court and reserved category candidates who have scored 82 will be considered as passed.

Justice Abhijit Gangopadhyay on November 3 had ordered the board to consider all the reserved category candidates who got 82 marks in TET 2017 as qualified.