TET 2014: HC directs recruitment of 65 more candidates by Sep 28

kolkata: The Calcutta High Court on Monday ordered recruitment of 65 more candidates of the Teacher Eligibility Test (TET) 2014 as primary school teachers by September 28 while hearing a case related to teachers' recruitment scam.



The judgment was pronounced by Justice Abhijit Gangopadhyay. He had earlier ordered the West Bengal Board of Primary Education to appoint about 189 candidates before Durga Puja.

The case was in connection with the error in the TET question paper of 2014. In the question paper, six questions were deemed wrong. When the results were released in 2016, the candidates did not pass the test. However, in 2021, the court had directed the primary education board to give additional marks to the examinees. The candidates were given the marks. Thus, they passed the examination and were considered eligible for the job.