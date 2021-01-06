TET 2014: HC asks WBPEB to accept offline applications of petitioners

Kolkata: The Calcutta High Court on Tuesday directed the West Bengal Primary Education Board (WBPEB) to receive applications from the candidates—who had filed writ petitions and attempted the 6 wrong questions—to apply for the recruitment process of Primary Teacher in offline mode. The last date of application should be extended from January 6 to January 8.



The West Bengal Teachers Eligibility Test (TET) 2014 was held in 2015. Thereafter, in 2016, the selection rule was published by the WBBPE. Several candidates had filed RTI applications after they learnt that there were 6 wrong answer keys in TET 2014.

Justice Rajarshi Bharadwaj, while hearing the writ petition filed by Anamika Mandal, directed the WBPEB secretary to allow the petitioner to submit applicat/ion offline pursuant to the notification dated December 23, 2020. 90

The court observed that such applications may be duly considered during the recruitment process, provided the petitioner submits the application by January 8.

However, the notification specifies that the application should be submitted by January 6.