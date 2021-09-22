TET 2014: Board to scrutinise candidates' testimonials

KOLKATA: The West Bengal Board of Primary Education will conduct the scrutiny and verification of the testimonials of the candidates who have qualified for Primary Teacher Eligibility Test of 2014 at Kolkata Primary School Council Office at Bose Pukur Road in Kasba on Wednesday.



These candidates were awarded six marks as per order of Calcutta High Court. In the exam, six questions were found to be incorrect. The court had directed the board to award marks to the candidates who attempted the questions.

The 97 odd candidates who have been asked to appear if found eligible, will be asked to appear before the interview board on the same day at the same venue.