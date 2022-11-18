TET 2014: 92 candidates sit for interview, aptitude test

Kolkata: The West Bengal Board of Primary Education on Friday conducted an interview and aptitude test of 92 candidates complying with the Calcutta High Court's order to allow participation of these candidates who did not pass the Teacher Eligibility Test 2014 due to errors in the question paper.



These candidates were deemed to fail the TET examination that was conducted in 2014. They later filed a case at Calcutta High Court alleging that six questions were wrong in the paper.

On September 26, Justice Abhijit Gangopadhyay ordered that these candidates be given jobs. Some of them are above the age of 40 years, which is the age limit for the candidates appearing for TET.

But the High Court ordered that they should be appointed as they had lost out on employment opportunities because of the Board's mistake.

On November 16, the Board issued a notification seeking these 92 candidates to appear at the scheduled time with all the necessary certificates.

They were asked to bring documents such as the TET admit card, the relevant judgment of Calcutta High Court with the front page showing the writ petition number and all the pages with the list of names of the writ petitioners, amongst other documents.

"If any writ-petitioner candidate fails to submit the required documents, she/he will not be entertained to participate in the scrutiny/verification process and interview/viva-voce and aptitude test and it will be duly communicated to the Hon'ble High Court, Calcutta," the notice by WBBPE stated.

All necessary arrangements were made for the recruitment process to ensure transparency. The interview and the aptitude test were conducted between 11 am to 2 pm on Friday at Acharya Prafulla Chandra Bhawan.