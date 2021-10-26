Terror tactics will not prevent Trinamool from spreading its wings, says Mamata

KOLKATA: After Goa administration didn't allow Trinamool Congress to hold a meeting there on Monday, party chairperson Mamata Banerjee said such



terror tactics couldn't stop the party from spreading its tentacles in the coastal state. Earlier,

the state administration in

Tripura had also denied permission to TMC to hold meetings there.

"The @BJP4Goa government has brought in utter misery for every single person in Goa! People have been flagging multiple issues but the government did not bother to address any of their concerns. The 'People's Chargesheet' highlights all

such issues! #DoubleEngineDisaster," Trinamool Congress tweeted.

Mamata Banerjee, while talking to the press in Siliguri, said: "Can you stop Trinamool by not allowing the party to hold a meeting? Our leaders sat on the pavement and carried on with the meeting. If needed, we will sit at tea stalls and talk to the people. We will fight against the pressure exerted by the BJP," she said, adding that she was going to Goa on October 28.

TMC was scheduled to hold a meeting at Azad Maidan and accordingly police permission was sought. Party's Lok Sabha MPs Saugata Roy and Mohua Moitra along with Babul Supriyo, were there to hold the meeting when senior police officers went to the site and told them that they could not hold any meeting at the venue. Saugata Roy said: "Though we had sought permission from the state administration, the meeting was not allowed and they did not allow us to use the microphone."

Later, Roy and others sat on the staircase in protest against

the police highhandedness. Former Goa Congress Chief Minister Luizinho Feleiro along with many of his colleagues had joined TMC. Feleiro has been made national vice-president of the party.

The Assembly election in Goa will be held in February 2022. Abhishek Banerjee, party's national general secretary, said Trinamool Congress would do well in Goa in the Assembly election.