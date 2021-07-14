Terror suspects' arrest: NIA seeks info

KOLKATA: The National Investigation Agency (NIA) has sought information regarding the Jamaat-ul-Mujahideen Bangladesh (JMB) terrorists arrested from the Kolkata Police.



According to senior officials, seeking information by other agencies in such cases is a routine process.

Sources informed that cops were scrutinizing the call details of the suspected linkman of JMB who managed to escape before the Special Task Force (STF) team reached the Haridevpur house. Cops are trying to trace him as he can reveal much valuable information.

It may be mentioned that the arrested trio, Naziur Rahman Pavel alias Joseph, Rabiul Islam and Mekail Khan alias Sheikh Sabbir, was receiving instruction from JMB leader Al Ameen.

As reported Ameen is at present in a Bangladesh jail. Cops are contacting the Bangladesh government for exchange of information through proper channel so that if any other JMB members are hiding in the state, can be traced before anything untoward happens.

The trio was mainly given the responsibility to raise funds for their anti national activity. It is suspected that they had plans to rob jewelry shops and banks and for that they were doing recce posing as fruit seller and mosquito net seller.