Terror outfit linkman arrested from Bankra

kolkata: The Special Task Force (STF) of the state police has arrested a Jamaat-ul-Mujahideen Bangladesh (JMB) linkman from Bankra in Howrah on Tuesday night.



According to sources, STF were tipped off recently about a man, identified as Amiruddin Ansari who was staying at a rented house in Bankra of Howrah. Ansari is originally from Para in Purulia and was a teacher by profession.

After keeping an eye on Ansari, STF on Tuesday night conducted a raid at his rented house and arrested him. Cops have come to know that earlier, Ansari had given shelter to some people involved in terrorism activity.

Ansari is not only linkman to JMB, but also a few other terror outfits as well. He is being interrogated to find out what his plan was and who used to visit him. Cops are trying to find out whether they had any terror plan.

It may be mentioned that last month a JMB activist Nur Nabi was nabbed from Dunlop. He was staying at a house by impersonating Tamal Chowdhury.