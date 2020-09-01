Terminal exam in varsities between October 1-18; result by Oct 31, directs state Edu dept

Kolkata: The state Education department has asked the state universities to conduct final semester college and university examinations between October 1 and 18 and try to publish results by October 31.



State Education minister Partha Chatterjee on Monday held a virtual meeting with the Vice-Chancellors of state universities in the wake of the Supreme Court upholding the guidelines of the University Grants Commission on holding final semester examinations. The state government has left it upon the universities to decide on the modalities of the examinations in online or offline mode following COVID-19 protocols. The Education department will not issue any advisory regarding examination procedure, "Students need not venture out of their homes for the terminal examinations as we cannot put them under any sort of risk amidst the Covid pandemic situation," said an official of Higher Education department.

As the students will appear for examination from their homes so there will be no restriction in open book examinations. "Open book examination is not an issue, if the questions are analytical and not bookish," said a Vice-Chancellor who attended the

meeting.

Another Vice-Chancellor pointed out that the universities have a challenge in reaching out to those students who do not have smartphone or have poor internet connectivity in his/ her area. "We are hopeful that we will be able to come out with a means on bridging the digital divide," he added.

The universities may also explore the option of using the facilities of common service centres (CSC) that have been set up at different parts of the state for carrying out the examination of those students who are crippled by internet connectivity or non availability of smartphones.

The university authorities have another major challenge in reaching out to the students with visual disability and carrying out their final semester examination.

The universities usually take at least one and half months or even more to complete evaluation of final semester students. So bringing out results preferably within 13 days after the examination that also includes the days of the Durga

Puja is another extremely challenging task on the part of the varsities.