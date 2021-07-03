Term of office of 6th Pay Commission extended

Kolkata: The term of office of the Sixth Pay Commission has been extended by another three months.



The Commission headed by Prof. Abhirup Sarkar, who is the Chairman of the Sixth Pay Commission, already submitted a report containing recommendations on restructuring the salary of the state government employees. The state government in September 2019 had announced a hike in the minimum basic pay for its employees the day it had received the first part of the report of the Sixth Pay Commission. Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee had announced the hike in salaries. A resolution has been issued stating that "the term of office of the chairman and the members of the Sixth Pay Commission, West Bengal," has been extended "for a further period of six months with effect from November 27".

In the next three months, the Commission will basically undertake the "winding up" process. On June 23, the Commission also completed submission of its recommendations related to the working conditions and other related issues of the non-teaching staff of different educational boards in the state. This is the sixth time when the term of office of the Sixth Pay Commission has been extended.