Tender for installing noise monitoring terminals floated

Kolkata: The West Bengal Pollution Control Board (WBPCB) has floated the tender for installation and commissioning of 25 unmanned standalone real-time ambient noise monitoring terminals at various places across the state.



Three such stations will be installed in Kolkata and Howrah each, two stations each in places like Barrackpore, Haldia, Durgapur, Ranigunj, Asansol, Siliguri and Salt Lake-Newtown and one station each in Medinipur, Barasat, Chinsurah, Krishnanagar and Malda.

"We already have 10 such terminals that provide real-time data and the same is also circulated in our Paribesh app. As soon as we find any violations we pass over the information to the police so that they can intervene immediately and take prompt action," said Rajesh Kumar, Member Secretary of WBPCB.

The ten automatic ambient noise measurement stations in the state are located at Paribesh Bhavan in Salt Lake, KMC building in Central Kolkata, Kasba Industrial Area, SSKM Hospital premises, Baishnabghata-Patuli (Satyajit Roy Park), RG Kar Hospital near Shyambazar to name a few.

According to the tender document, the manufacturer should provide a comprehensive warranty of at least three years (first year free warranty and two years extended warranty) after commissioning of the system in the field.

It should take on the work of servicing and routine maintenance of field equipment once a month.

The remote station for ambient noise monitoring network should have a standalone operating terminal, appropriate for outdoor installation for continuous measurement of ambient noise. Microphone connected to an advanced acoustic signal processing unit, complete with electronic measurement and processed-data storage, provided with an integrated 3G/4G or better communication system.

The noise monitoring terminal should perform remote automatic calibration check to test the accuracy of the complete noise measurement system (microphone, preamplifier and the noise measuring instrument) by means of injecting an electrical signal at known frequencies. The remote calibration check shall be carried out for a minimum of twice a day to ensure reliable data for unattended noise measurements and shall be stored in the instrument/cloud-based central receiving station.