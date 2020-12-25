Tender floated to overhaul Kalighat & Baghajatin bridges

Kolkata: Kolkata Metropolitan Development Authority (KMDA) has already floated tender for repair and retrofitting of Kalighat Bridge and Baghajatin Bridge.



KMDA is hopeful of beginning work from March 2021, and the nature of work will not require closing of the bridge for transport movement.

The 60-year-old Kalighat bridge over Tolly Nullah was found to suffer reasonable damage in the health audit report of eight bridges that was submitted to KMDA in the month of June. The bridge's weight bearing capacity was highly compromised and the acidic vapour from the waters of Tolly Nullah corroded parts underneath the bridge making it vulnerable.

"Portions of concrete have worn out and several cracks have also developed weakening its structure. The corroded portion will undergo proper treatment and reinforcement will be done in a thorough manner to strengthen the bridge. Grouting will be done for repair of the cracks," said a KMDA official.

The overhaul of the bridge will take around 6 months after work commences.

In case of Baghahatin Bridge KMDA will be providing steel support to the beams and girders which will reduce the stress on the slabs of the bridge which is generated due to dead load and moving load. This will enhance the structure of the bridge. Grouting will also be taken up wherever necessary.

"We have received the approval of the state Finance department and have already initiated tendering process," said Antara Acharya, CEO KMDA.

Baghajatin Bridge was constructed in the year 2010. But due to use of low quality material it has been badly damaged within such a short time. The repair is expected to take one year after beginning of work.

The cost of repair of Kalighat and Baghahjatin Bridge will be around Rs 1.2 crore and Rs 42 crore respectively.

Apart from these two bridges the six-member committee set up by the government for assessment of the bridges and flyovers in the city post the caving in of Majerhat Bridge in September 2018 had recommended repair of Chingrighata flyover, Sealdah flyover, Bijon Setu over the railway line in Ballygunge, Chetla Bridge, Aurobindo Setu that links Ultadanga with Gouribari crossing and Ultadanga Flyover .

"Work for repair of all these bridges will be taken up in phases," said a KMDA

official.