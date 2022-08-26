Ten state police officers summoned by CID

KOLKATA: State Criminal Investigation Department (CID) has summoned several officers of the state police who are posted in the coal belt or were posted earlier in connection with the coal smuggling case which was investigated by the state.



According to sources, 10 police officers, including three Inspectors, have been summoned at the Bhabani Bhaban for interrogation.

It was alleged that between 2015 and 2019, a racket smuggled coal from collieries of Eastern Coalfields Limited (ECL) from where coal extraction was suspended.

Recently CID nabbed a man identified as Abdul Barik Biswas and a businessman

from outside Bengal were arrested.

The police officers have been given dates to appear at Bhabani Bhaban from Thursday to Saturday. CID officials are trying to find out the role of the police personnel during the said investigation.