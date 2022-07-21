Ten dead, six ill after consuming illicit liquor
KOLKATA: At least 10 persons died and six fell sick after they reportedly consumed spurious liquor at Malipanchghora in Howrah Till Wednesday.
Police along with forensic experts and Excise department officials visited the area and collected samples for testing.
According to sources, since Sunday several people had consumed liquor from a hooch den in the Ghusuria area of Malipanchghora. The incident came to light on Wednesday morning after around 10 persons, who had consumed the spurious liquor, had died since Sunday. The family members of the deceased claimed that at home the men were vomiting blood. They were rushed to several hospitals as well.
Police came to know that a few of the bodies have already been cremated and cops are searching for their family members. Local people alleged that the hooch den was run by a man identified as Pratap Karmakar, who has been detained by the cops of Malipanchghora police station. Agitated local people on Wednesday destroyed the hooch den and demanded stringent action against Karmakar. CP Howrah, Praveen Kumar Tripathi visited the spot and took stock of the situation.
In 100 bail orders: 'Videos' used for arrest in 44; 32 of these failed ...22 Feb 2021 7:11 PM GMT
Delhi Police say 1,753 held but courts heard over 4,347 bail pleas21 Feb 2021 8:26 PM GMT
755 FIRs and 342 chargesheets against 1,553 people later – not a...21 Feb 2021 7:48 PM GMT
Of courts' bugbears, most common 'doubtful' police, public witness...23 Feb 2021 7:29 PM GMT
A Delhi Police-sized roadblock in victims' path to justice — clubbing...25 Feb 2021 7:39 PM GMT
Delhi: Heavy rains flood roads, affect air traffic20 July 2022 7:45 PM GMT
Elderly woman & grandson stabbed after scuffle: Police20 July 2022 7:43 PM GMT
Traffic likely to be hit today due to Sonia's questioning and kanwar ...20 July 2022 7:42 PM GMT
Elderly man on Kanwar Yatra mowed down on NH-91: Cops20 July 2022 7:42 PM GMT
Scuffle breaks out between 2 groups at Amity University20 July 2022 7:41 PM GMT