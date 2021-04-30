Temporary Covid hosp to come up at Haj Tower

KOLKATA: Charnock Hospital will set up a 300-bed facility temporary hospital for COVID-19 patients at West Bengal State Haj Committee on May 1. "The Charnock Hospital has agreed to set up a temporary Covid hospital. It will be set up at the third, fourth and fifth floor of the Haj Tower–Cum–Empowerment Centre in Rajarthat," said Ejaz Ahmed, media coordinator of West Bengal State Haj Committee.



In a bid to avail the Covid hospital service people should contact the West Bengal State Haj Committee office for admission process of the patient. Ahmed pointed that the first and second floor of the Haj Tower–Cum–Empowerment Centre Safe Home are being used for people infected with COVID-19.

"We have started offering treatment and quarantine services to people infected with COVID-19 at Haj Tower–Cum–Empowerment Centre in Rajarthat on April 9, 2021," he said.

At present, 171 people are staying at the Haj Tower–Cum–Empowerment Centre Safe Home.

About 29 people who availed the Safe Home facility have recovered from the disease.

Meanwhile, Techno India (DAMA) 200 plus-bedded Hospital on E M Bypass near Chinghrighata is increasing Covid beds from the existing 30 beds to 130 beds by May 5.