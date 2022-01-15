Temperature may rise in the weekend: MeT

kolkata: The city dwellers witnessed comparatively cold weather on Friday as the people enjoy various preparations on the occasion of Makar Sankranti with the mercury dropping at around 18 degree Celsius. Unlike the previous years, People have seen a little rise in the lowest temperature this year due to the impact of repeated western disturbances.



The Regional Meteorological Centre in Alipore predicted that there may be rainfall in some parts of south Bengal in the next 24 hours. The districts are Jhargram, Bankura, West Midnapore. Some parts of the city and adjoining areas of North 24-Parganas saw a slight drizzle on Friday evening.

Mercury may again go up in the weekend as there will be an impact of two western disturbances. Various north Bengal districts also received slight rainfall on Friday. Most of the north Bengal and south Bengal districts will witness fog in the morning in the next few days. The lowest temperature in the city was registered at 18.2 percent which was 4 degrees above normal. The highest temperature remained at around 25.4 degree Celsius.

There has been an incursion of moisture from the sea into the mainland as a result there may be some rainfall in various districts both in north and south Bengal, a weather official said. The MeT office had earlier predicted that there would be a change in the weather system from the beginning of the current week due to the impact of the western disturbances.

The districts like Bankura, Purulia, West Burdwan will receive light rainfall while there may be light to moderate rainfall on Tuesday in Birbhum, Jhargram, West Midnapore, West Burdwan, Bankura, Purulia. Mercury started rising in various south Bengal districts from the previous week due to the impact of the western disturbances.

The MeT office also predicted that the temperature during day and night time may slightly go down. It further said that the mercury will go up in the city and various south Bengal districts on Sunday, Monday and Tuesday.