Temperature likely to increase further after Holi, says MeT

kolkata: The weather condition in all south Bengal districts will mostly remain dry in the next couple of days.



Light rainfall may occur in some of the western districts like Purulia, Bankura, Jhargram, West Midnapore in the next 24 hours. There is no prediction of rainfall in Kolkata yet.

Temperature will further soar after Holi. The highest temperature in most of the south Bengal districts has already reached 30 degree Celsius.

The MeT office said that the people in Kolkata and other south Bengal districts will experience comparatively colder weather during night and morning hours.

People will start experiencing hot weather after Holi. Rain lashed several parts of south Bengal on Sunday afternoon along with a strong breeze that swept through the city and other adjoining areas.

The Regional Meteorological Centre in Alipore said the sky in some of the western districts may remain cloudy due to rainfall. Hooghly, Howrah North 24-Parganas and many other districts received rainfall last Sunday. Thundershower had hit various districts in the western parts of the state.

The city on Tuesday registered its highest temperature at 31.3 degree Celsius while the lowest temperature remained at around 20.5 degree Celsius. Various south Bengal districts witnessed an incursion of moisture from the sea last week due to a low pressure and it had caused untimely rainfall. The weather office earlier predicted that the city may see a further rise in the temperature once the low pressure is cleared. It may be mentioned that various parts of south Bengal including the city received a few spells of light showers on Friday last week as well. A fluctuating weather and the rise and fall in the mercury in quick succession are causing infections among the people, said the city doctors. They have also advised the patients not to take medicines on their own.