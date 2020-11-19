Temperature in state to dip by end of week, light showers likely: MeT

Kolkata: Temperature in the city and other South Bengal districts is set to fall by the end of the current week paving the way for the winter to set in. A light rainfall has also been predicted both in North and South Bengal in the current week.



The Regional Meteorological Centre in Alipore on Wednesday predicted that the mercury will slide down from Saturday both in North and South Bengal districts. As per the weather office assessment, the temperature may drop by up to 4 degree Celsius by the weekend bringing a sense of much awaited winter.

The MeT office said that most of the South Bengal districts and all the North Bengal districts will witness a sudden dip in the temperature from the next Saturday. In case of North Bengal districts, the decline in the temperature is expected around 4-5 degree Celsius.

A senior weather official said that the sky in North Bengal may remain mostly cloudy in the next 24 hours and there may be a little drizzle in some parts. Kolkata, North 24-Parganas, South 24-Parganas, East Midnapore and some other districts may receive light rainfall on Friday.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has already predicted that the western disturbances would cause the decline in temperature western and northern states. Various states in the Northern parts of the country have already started witnessing a fall in the mercury. A widespread snowfall in Himachal Pradesh, Jammu and Kashmir and upper parts of Uttarakhand will contribute to the dip in the mercury.

The lowest temperature in the city on Wednesday remained around 22 degree Celsius while the highest temperature hovered around 32 degree Celsius. The temperature had dropped by 2-3 degrees Celsius two weeks ago and then again mercury soared up.

As there has been a fluctuation in temperature in the early morning and late evening hours and as the winter has not set in even at the middle of November, it had an effect on the health of some people. A change in the weather system had caused infection and viral fever in some people and hence the city dwellers have been eagerly waiting for the winter to set in.