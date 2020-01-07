Temperature dips in plains, Darjeeling clocks 1.6 deg C

Kolkata: Temperatures dipped further in the plains of Bengal on Tuesday while the Himalayan town of Darjeeling clocked 1.6 degrees Celsius, a notch warmer than the previous day, the MeT department said.



Hill town Kalimpong recorded 3 degrees Celsius, it said.

At 6.4 degrees Celsius, Siliguri was the coldest place in the plains followed by Cooch Behar at 6.6 degrees, the MeT said. Other places that clocked sub-10 degrees Celsius are Jalpaiguri (7.3), Krishnanagar (7.6), Contai (8) and Purulia (9.4).

Kolkata recorded a slightly lower minimum temperature compared to Monday at 12.2 degrees Celsius, it said.

Meanwhile, the Regional Meteorological Centre in Alipore has predicted rainfall in Kolkata and in some parts of South Bengal districts on Thursday due to the impact of western disturbances.

The city had already witnessed an untimely rainfall last week due to an interaction between the western disturbance and easterly. According to weather office prediction, it may rain in Western Districts of Bengal on Wednesday too.

Various districts of North Bengal will also witness light to moderate rainfall over the next three days due to the impact of the western disturbance.

The weather office also said that a thick fog will cover all four districts of North Bengal and six South Bengal districts over the next couple of days. Jalpaiguri, North Dinajpur, South Dinajpur and Malda in North Bengal will witness foggy mornings in the next couple of days.

The situation would be same in North 24-Parganas, South 24-Parganas, Howrah, Hooghly, Nadia and Murshidabad in South Bengal. The visibility will be reduced particularly early in the morning hours. With agency inputs