Temp to drop in next 2 days

Kolkata: Though the mercury started rising in the city again triggering hot and humid conditions, the temperature will slide down in the next 48 hours.

A weather official on Wednesday said the temperature may again drop in the next 48 hours as the Northern wind will have an uninterrupted flow causing the dip. This will be the last spell of winter cold of the season. The Regional Meteorological Centre in Alipore said the western disturbances had been interrupted by the Easterly wind as a result the mercury started increasing. The temperature had gone up by 6 degree Celsius in the past few days in the city and the adjoining districts.

The Regional Meteorological Centre predicted that South Bengal districts will witness fog early in the morning. People in the city woke up to a foggy morning on Wednesday morning also. The lowest temperature in the city and adjoining districts on Wednesday have registered around 19 degree Celsius, five degrees above normal.

Darjeeling has received slight snowfall.