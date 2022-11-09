'Temp to dip from this week; winter to set in after 10 days'

KOLKATA: The city dwellers may feel winter chill from next week as the temperature is expected to drop from this weekend. City dwellers will have to wait at least for 10 days to witness winter in its full swing, the Regional Meteorological Centre in Alipore said.



A low pressure will form in the south west Bay of Bengal on Wednesday which will gradually move towards Tamil Nadu, Pondicherry and Andhra Pradesh coasts and will bring rainfall in these regions, MeT office said. There is no weather system active in the state as of now as a result the weather in Kolkata will remain dry in the next couple of days. Darjeeling and Kalimpong in the North may receive light rainfall in the next 24 hours.

It also predicted that there may be light to moderate rainfall in other North Bengal districts on Monday. Some south Bengal districts may also receive light rainfall due to the impact of the low pressure. Low pressure will form in the south west of Andaman and Nicobar Island which may gain some strength before turning into a depression in south central Bay of Bengal. The coastal districts of South Bengal may receive comparatively more rain by the end of next week paving the way for the winter to set in. The sky in north Bengal may also remain partially cloudy on Saturday and Sunday.

The lowest temperature in south Bengal already touched 20 degree Celsius in the first week of November. People in the South Bengal districts are witnessing comparatively cold weather during the early morning and late night hours.

The MeT office said that the temperature during night may remain around 21 degree Celsius in the next couple of days. People will get a feeling of a winter chill once the mercury drops below 15 degree Celsius. People in South Bengal will have to wait for at least for 10 days to get winter chill.