Temp in S Bengal dists to go up in next 2-3 days: MeT

kolkata: Temperature in various South Bengal districts is set to increase in the next 2-3 days. There may be light to moderate rainfall in some pockets.



"As humidity levels may go up in Kolkata and other south Bengal districts, the discomfort level may haunt the city dwellers. Some parts of South Bengal may receive scattered rainfall along with thundershowers later this week. Nadia, Murshidabad and North 24-Parganas may receive more rainfall," a weather official said.

The Regional Meteorological Centre in Alipore said that temperature in most of the South Bengal districts will remain 2-3 degree above normal.

The intensity of rainfall will reduce in North Bengal. Temperature may remain 3-5 degree above normal in various North Bengal districts.

The city registered the lowest temperature at around 27.2 degree Celsius on Monday morning.

The highest temperature in Kolkata stood at 30.6 degree Celsius on Sunday. Rains triggered by low pressure brought the temperature down by a few notches in Kolkata and other South Bengal districts in the past few days.

Weather experts apprehend that the rain deficit which the state registered in the past two months may be compensated to some extent this month.

South Bengal registered a rain deficit of around 47 per cent till middle of August but in case of north Bengal the figure stood at 4 per cent.

North Bengal districts on a number of occasions received heavy showers for a prolonged time. Rain deficit in Kolkata stood at 59 per cent at the end of June this year.