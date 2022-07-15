Temp in N Bengal to go up by 2-3 degree Celsius: MeT

kolkata: Temperature in North Bengal may go up by 2 to 3 degree Celsius during day time in the next five days while the intensity of rainfall in South Bengal districts will reduce further in the next couple of days.



The city and other South Bengal districts were receiving light rainfall for the past 24 hours but the intensity will drop in the next five days. South Bengal has seen a deficit in rainfall in June. Ever since the south west Monsoon entered South Bengal, no major downpour has been noticed in Kolkata and other South Bengal districts. Several places of south Bengal received scattered rainfall on Thursday.

The Regional Meteorological Centre in Alipore predicted that there will be no major rainfall in North Bengal in the next couple of days but only some pockets of Darjeeling, Jalpaiguri, Alipurduar and Coochbehar will receive some scattered rainfall. Temperature will soar up in North Bengal. It may be mentioned here that unlike south Bengal, the north Bengal districts have received excessive rainfall ever since the south west Monsoon had hit the region.

As per the MeT office prediction, people in South Bengal will continue to witness discomfort caused by high humidity levels in the next couple of days as well. The city on Thursday registered its highest temperature at around 33.6 degree Celsius while the lowest temperature remained at around 27.4 degree Celsius. A low pressure has formed over Odisha coast as a result, the coastal areas may receive scattered rainfall. The city's sky and its adjoining districts mostly remained cloudy on Thursday with one or two spells of rain in various pockets.

Kolkata registered a rain deficit of around 64 per cent in June while in the rest of south Bengal the deficit has been registered at around 40 per cent in June. The south west monsoon entered south Bengal on June 18. South Bengal witnessed a delayed entry of monsoon this year.