Temp in Kolkata drops 3 degrees below normal

KOLKATA: People in South Bengal districts started experiencing winter with mercury sliding down. Kolkata on Tuesday registered the lowest temperature at 17.4 degree Celsius which was 3 degree below normal.



Temperature already went below 10 degree Celsius in Purulia on Tuesday. It was the coldest day of the season so far. Purulia recorded its lowest temperature at 14.4 degree Celsius. Interestingly, Panagarh in West Burdwan registered a lower temperature at 11.5 degree Celsius compared to that of Kalimpong as it recorded the lowest temperature at 12.8 degree Celsius. People in the western parts of the state have been witnessing colder weather. Mercury dropped to 14.4 degree Celsius in Bankura on Tuesday. The MeT office at Alipore said that cold weather will continue to prevail unless a low pressure disturbs the current weather system. There has been a steady flow of cold North West wind into the state.

Kolkata on Monday registered the lowest temperature at 17.5 degree Celsius. The MeT office said that the people in all the districts will continue to experience cold weather at least in the next 3-4 days. It may take some more time for the winter to finally set in.Mercury may drop by 1-2 degrees in all the western districts of Bengal. A north-west cold from Kashmir is entering the state bringing down the temperature.

Kolkata's temperature on Sunday stood at 18.8 degree Celsius. People in various south Bengal districts witnessed mist early in the morning. The MeT office said that a low pressure may form over south east Bay of Bengal and Andaman Sagar after November 16. It may gain some strength and may move towards Tamil Nadu and Puducherry.

If any fresh western disturbances enter the eastern Himalayan parts of Darjeeling, Sikkim, Kalimpong, there may be a possibility of snowfall in these regions.