Temp in city to go up by few notches in the next 48 hours

kolkata: Temperature in the city and various other south Bengal districts will go up by 2 degree Celsius in the next 48 hours, predicted the Regional Meteorological Centre in Alipore. The city dwellers will experience discomfort triggered by hot and humid conditions. However, there may be scattered rainfall in some districts.



Monsoon is likely to progress into parts of North Bengal and Sikkim by Thursday, at least four to five days ahead of the rainy season's normal onset date

The MeT office also said that Monsoon rain will hit North-East India in the next 2-3 days. The highest temperature in the city will remain around 37-38 degree Celsius on Wednesday while the lowest temperature may hover around 29 degree Celsius.

The monsoon already entered Kerala last Sunday. This is only the fourth occasion since 2010 when the onset of southwest monsoon over Kerala took place before time (June 1). Monsoon arrived earlier than usual in 2010 (May 31), 2017 (May 30) and 2018 (May 29). The earliest onset over Kerala since 2005 was recorded in the year 2006, when the monsoon had arrived on May 26.The MeT office also predicted scattered rainfall and thundershowers in some pockets of south Bengal districts later this week. "A high pressure zone was triggered over Nepal and Jharkhand. As a result, temperature will slightly go up in the city and other South Bengal districts. There may be light rainfall in various North Bengal districts. A Nor'wester is likely to hit the city and other South Bengal districts later this week," a weather official said.

South Bengal districts witnessed a Nor'wester around 10 days ago that killed nearly seven people across Bengal. The city witnessed the first spell of Nor'wester of this season on the last day of April and received rainfall after a heat spell over 57 days in a row.