Temp in city to dip by 2 to 3 degree Celsius at night: MeT

Kolkata: The city dwellers may get a sense of winter this weekend as the Regional Meteorological Centre in Alipore predicted a drop in the temperature by 2-3 degree Celsius during the night.



The MeT office has also forecast rainfall in various south Bengal districts in the next 24 hours due to excessive incursion of moisture from the sea into the mainland.

As per the prediction, the coastal districts will receive light rainfall.

"The sly will mostly remain cloudy in North 24-parganas, South 24-Parganas, East Midnapore, West Midnapore. It will rain in all these districts. Kolkata, Howrah and Jhargram may also witness a few spells of rain.

The weather will mostly remain dry while early in the morning hours there will be fog in several south Bengal districts in the next couple of days. People in south Bengal will feel cold in the morning and late night hours due to fluctuating temperature.

The temperature in the western districts like Jhargram, Purulia, Bankura will be lower by a few notches compared to the city," a weather official said.

Prediction also says that various pockets in north Bengal districts like Darjeeling, Kalimpong may also receive scattered rainfall.

The sky in the city and its adjoining areas may remain partially cloudy on Wednesday.

The highest temperature in the city will hover around 32 degree Celsius during day time while the lowest temperature may remain around 23 degree Celsius in the next

24 hours.