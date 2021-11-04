Temp in city & south Bengal dists to slide in weekend

kolkata: The Regional Meteorological Centre in Alipore predicted that temperature in the city and other south Bengal districts will slide down further in the weekend. People will get a sense of cold in the early morning and late night hours.



The lowest temperature in some parts like Purulia and Birbhum has already dropped to 17 degree Celsius. It may go down further during the weekend.

Many of the south Bengal districts will witness below 20 degree Celsius in the next couple of days. In case of some of the western districts like Purulia, Birbhum, Bankura the lowest temperature may touch anything between 15-17 in the weekend. Panagarh on Wednesday registered around 18.5 degree Celsius, Bankura 18.6, Asansol 19.8.

In case of North Bengal the lowest temperature will slide down further. Darjeeling has registered 8.8 degree Celsius. Both north and south Bengal districts will witness misty mornings. The lowest temperature in north Bengal dropped below 9 degree Celsius on Tuesday whereas in south Bengal the lowest temperature was registered at around 17 degree Celsius on Tuesday as well.

The city dwellers will continue to feel cold weather during the early morning hours and late night hours. The lowest temperature in the western parts of the state may hover around 15-17 degree Celsius in the next one week, a weather official said.