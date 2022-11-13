'Temp dips to 18.80C in city, western districts get colder'

kolkata: Kolkata's temperature on Sunday dropped to 18.8 degree Celsius while in some of the western districts people witnessed much colder weather.



The Regional Meteorological Centre in Alipore said the city's temperature will drop further in the next couple of days. Many of the South Bengal districts will witness a temperature around 14 degrees Celsius in the next couple of days. Mercury dropped by 2 degrees in the past 24 hours.

As the impact of the western disturbances ceased, the cold wind started blowing uninterrupted from the north western parts of the country.

There may be fresh western disturbances in the north western side, it will bring rain and snowfall in Jammu Kashmir, Ladakh, Uttarakhand, Himachal Pradesh. If the western disturbances enter the eastern Himalayan parts of Darjeeling, Sikkim, Kalimpong, there may be a possibility of snowfall in these regions.

People in various South Bengal districts witnessed mist early in the morning. Jhargram registered its lowest temperature at 16 degree Celsius on Sunday while Purulia recorded its lowest temperature at 14.4 degree Celsius. The MeT office said that a low pressure may form over south-east Bay of Bengal and Andaman Sagar on November 16. It may gain some strength and may move towards Tamil Nadu and Puducherry.The MeT office earlier predicted that people in south Bengal would experience winter chill from this week as the mercury will slide down. It also predicted that some of the North Bengal districts may receive light rainfall in the next couple of days. North Bengal districts may soon record the lowest temperature around 4 degree Celsius.

The lowest temperature in South Bengal already touched 20 degree Celsius in the first week of November. The MeT office said that the temperature during night may remain around 17-18 degree Celsius in the next couple of days. People will get a feeling of a winter chill once the mercury drops below 15 degree Celsius.