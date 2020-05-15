Telinipara clash: List of damaged shops & houses submitted; 129 arrested

Kolkata: The Hooghly district administration has submitted the list of residences and shops that were torched in the recent violence at Telinipara in Hooghly to the state government.



Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee had sought the list from District Magistrate Y Ratnakara Rao during a video conference on Wednesday. The Home department has removed IC of Bhadreshwar police station Nandan Panigrahi and has appointed Kaushik Bandyopadhyay an officer of Cyber Crime in Midnapore district in his place.

A senior official in the district administration said that around 150 houses and 50 shops have been damaged due to the violence. The state government intends to offer compensation for the affected families of Telinipara.

The state Home department tweeted on Thursday that 129 persons have so far been arrested for violent acts.

"Strong actions have been taken against miscreants in Telinipara, Hooghly. 129 persons have so far been arrested and more will be arrested soon. Senior officers along with a large number of forces are patrolling the area round the clock. The administration is committed to ensuring peace. Some persons are trying to spread the communal virus to further their political interests. Strong legal action is being taken against all these persons," read the tweet.

"We have initiated six cases in connection with spreading of inflammatory message through social media. We have identified some persons and have already served notices to them," said Humayun Kabir, CP of Chandannagore Police Commissionerate.