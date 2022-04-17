Telemedicine: State stands 2nd in providing services

Kolkata: Bengal ranked second in the country after Andhra Pradesh for reaching out to maximum number of patients in the rural areas through the telemedicine platform, introduced in the state during the Covid surge in 2021. The certification was done by the Centre.



According to the health department sources, Union Health Minister, health ministers of various state governments attended a virtual conference on the occasions of 4th anniversary celebrations of health and wellness Centres where Bengal was adjudged second best in the country in terms of bringing maximum number of patients under telemedicine services. Teams from 1.17 lakh Health and Wellness Centers (HWCs) across the country had also accompanied the virtual event. The theme of the event was "HWC- Health and Wellness through teleconsultation".

To provide affordable, accessible, inclusive, sustainable and high quality healthcare service delivery up to grass root level of Bengal, the state government had launched "Swasthya Ingit", a telemedicine initiative (IT-based Audio-Visual Tele-consultation services) to serve rural hinterland of the state in August, 2021. The initiative was launched by Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee from Netaji Indoor Stadium on August 2, 2021.

"Around 4,041 Suswathya Kendras (Health & Wellness Centres) in villages have been developed as decentralized e-Clinics and more than 700 doctors are giving nearly 35 thousand consultations to the villagers on daily basis through 68 Telemedicine hubs across the state. Within a couple of months, Bengal has acquired 2nd Position in the country in terms of Teleconsultation (H&WC)," said Director of Health Services Dr Ajay Chakraborty.

More than 34 lakh villagers have received free specialist consultations and medicines at their door steps till date through this platform. Apart from district hubs, State Telemedicine Centre has also been established with 50 specialist doctors of different disciplines for dedicated specialist consultations to the villagers.