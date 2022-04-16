Telemedicine consultation give fresh lease of life to 3 heart patients

kolkata: In a unique initiative, three patients who had suffered stroke in different districts have been cured and given fresh lease of life through telemedicine consultations by the city hospitals.



A 65-year-old Gopal Mondal was admitted to Vidyasagar Hospital in Behala after suffering a stroke.

He had lost sensation on the right side of his body.

CT scan was done on the patient and the report was sent to Bangur Institute of Neuroscience (BIN).

The experts in the BIN gave instructions of treatment through telemedicine service and the patient recovered in the evening.

Similar incidents occurred in Tamluk Hospital where two patients ~ one 50-year-old woman and another 65-year-old woman were admitted after suffering a stroke.

Both of them were treated by the expert doctors from the BIN through telemedicine system.

Patients from the remote parts of Bengal will now be able to avail specialised treatment in various disciplines, including cervical cancer, lung issues, mental illness only

through telemedicine consultations, video-calling and

e-Prescriptions from the health and wellness centres, which have come up the districts. Patients can be given high-end treatment without being shifted to the city hospitals.

The State Health department will create various pools with two to four districts falling under each pool.

The State Health department had already given emphasis on telemedicine services so that people in the remote areas can avail the health services from a distance.

For the smooth implementation, the state government has already come up with robust infrastructure including opening up health and wellness centres in the villages.

Over 2,300 such centers have been set up in 28 districts.

On an average, around 26,000 people in the

villages are already reaping the benefits each day," a senior Health official said, while speaking about telemedicine.