Tejaswini workshops to be held at four venues

KOLKATA: The fifth edition of Tejaswini, a workshop on self defence organised by the Kolkata Police will be conducted at four venues across the city.



The willing participants can apply for their place of choice to take part in the training camp.

Apart from providing self defence techniques, senior Kolkata Police officials will take classes to make them aware of cyber crimes and crimes through social media. The participants will also be made aware of their legal rights during the classes. During the first three editions of the Tejaswini, Kolkata Police received overwhelming response. Last year due to the pandemic situation, the fourth edition of Tejaswini was conducted online. This year, Kolkata Police decided to conduct more than one training so that participants can attend the nearest one. Earlier , the camp was organised at the Police Athletic Club located opposite East Bengal Club.

This year, the camps will be organised at Maddox Square, Kishore Bharati Stadium in Santoshpur, Traffic Training School in Tala and Kolkata Police Rowing Academy in Subhas Sarobar. The five-day long workshops will be held between 8.00 am and 10.00 am daily, from December 24 to December 28. Any woman between 12 and 40 years of age can register their name by logging in to www.kpsgtinst.org. They can send a registration request through Whatsapp on 9748438165 by mentioning the details including the place of their choices.

Martial Art expert Avijit Mitra and his team will train the participants about the techniques of self defence in case they get attacked by miscreants. The techniques will not only help the women to resist but also can buy some time till any reinforcement arrives. This apart, the Tejaswinis can also help people in distress as well.