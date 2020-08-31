Teen shot dead by miscreant

Kolkata: A 16-year-old boy was shot dead by a miscreant at Jagaddal in North 24-Parganas on Saturday night.



According to locals, the minor identified as Abdul Waqar was returning home with some of his friends. At that moment few miscreants who reportedly belonged to a group led by notorious criminals Pankaj and Saddam were passing through the area riding bikes.

It is alleged that despite applying bike horn, when Waqar did not move to provide space for a bike, the miscreants stopped the two wheeler and started assaulting the boy.

When some locals tried to save Waqar one of the miscreants fired a shot in the air. Within minutes the miscreant again fired a shot which hit Waqar on his head and he fell on the road. As soon as Waqar fell down, one of the miscreants fled the spot while the other one was caught by the locals. The miscreant was reportedly manhandled and later handed over to police.

Meanwhile, Waqar was rushed to Bhatpara State General Hospital where he was declared brought dead. On the other hand the miscreant who was handed over to police by locals has been admitted in Bhatpara State General Hospital. Police will interrogate him as soon as his health condition develops.