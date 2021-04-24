Teen shot dead at point blank range in Bhatpara

Kolkata: A teenager was allegedly shot dead by two miscreants on Thursday night at Bhatpara in North 24-Parganas. Sources said two bike-borne miscreants shot the deceased — identified as Raja Chowdhury — on his head from point blank range when he was standing in front of a school near Bhatpara police station around 11:30 pm.



Later, the duo fled from the spot. Chowdhury was rushed to Bhatpara State General Hospital, where he was declared brought dead. After the preliminary probe, cops suspect that Chowdhury had rivalry with the accused.

Chowdhury was also accused in several criminal cases lodged at the Bhatpara police station. No one has been arrested in the case so far.

In a separate incident on the same night, miscreants hurled two bombs at a BJP party office at Jagaddal area. The temporary shed of the party office was blown off.