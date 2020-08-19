Teen shoots self

Kolkata: A 16-year-old boy shot himself accidentally while playing with a gun on Monday night at Harshandighi area in West Midnapore.



According to police sources, the boy along with his friends was having a chat sitting beside a pond. One of them had brought a gun and handed it over to the boy to have a look. All of a sudden a shot was fired accidentally and a bullet pierced his shoulder. Hearing gunshot locals came out of their homes and rushed the boy to Medinipur Medical College and Hospital where he has been admitted.

Meanwhile, friends of the boy had fled the spot. Police have started a case and are waiting for the boy to be released from hospital. He would be interrogated to find out who had brought the gun.