Teen held for assaulting doctor

Kolkata: A teenager was arrested on charges of assaulting a doctor in the city on Saturday.



According to the sources, the incident took place at Broad Street on Friday night. Dr Alexander Mao was returning home from the clinic. His car slightly touched the 18-year-old boy's bike. While the doctor apologized, the boy started abusing.

When the doctor asked him why he was abusing, the boy started hitting him on his face.

"There was no police at the spot. I urged him not to abuse. He didn't listen and started beating me," said Mao.

A police complaint was registered and the Karaya station police arrested the boy. Police interrogation is underway.