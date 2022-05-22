Teen dies after falling from high-rise
Kolkata: A class X student who had gone to visit his aunt's house at Tangra died allegedly after a fatal jump from a multi-storeyed building at Christopher Road on Friday night. The victim Anand Upadhyay was a student of a reputed ICSE school at Liluah in Howrah.
A resident of Don Bosco Colony at Abhay Guha Road in Belur, Ananda had gone to visit her aunt's house with his mother after the summer vacations commenced in his school.
According to sources, Ananda took a swim at the pool located at the top of the 27 storied building. When he came down, he was asked by his mother to return to their home at Belur. The 15-year-old became angry and told her mother that he would never come again at her aunt's house in rage.
Suddenly, he jumped from the verandah of the apartment. He was rushed to NRS Hospital where he was declared brought dead. However, his family members claimed that Ananda accidentally fell down.
The police have initiated an unnatural death case and is probing the cause of death.
