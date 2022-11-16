Teen dead, 3 hurt as car rams into pavement, hits van

kolkata: A first year student of Saint Xavier's college was killed and three others suffered injuries in a tragic car crash on Gurusday Dutta road recently.



Around 12:30 am on Sunday night, the SUV driven by a teenager was reportedly moving towards the Ballygunge Circular Road from Syed Amir Ali Avenue through Gurusaday Dutta road. It had been alleged that the SUV was moving at a breakneck speed and the driver somehow lost control while passing through the Kusum building and rammed into the pavement and then collided with a milk van coming from opposite direction.

Due to the impact, all four of them suffered injuries. All of them were rushed to a private hospital near Minto Park where Jayantika Jhunjhunwala (18) of Narkeldanga was declared brought dead.

Among the three others, one was discharged after necessary treatment while the two others were admitted at the said hospital. Driver of the SUV, who is also a student, had suffered injury on his face while the other teenager admitted at the hospital injured his right hand.

Though it is suspected that the accident took place due to overspeeding, police are yet to ascertain the cause as no CCTV footage was found. A case has been registered at the Ballygunge police station.